Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Vladislav Goldin's 19 points spark FAU past Rice 90-81

FAU takes early lead, improves to 23-2 on season
FAU Owls center Vladislav Goldin high fives fans after win against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Jan. 28, 2023
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin gets high fives to fans after Florida Atlantic defeated Western Kentucky 70-63, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.
FAU Owls center Vladislav Goldin high fives fans after win against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Jan. 28, 2023
Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 22:29:12-05

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 90-81 on Thursday night.

Goldin added nine rebounds for the Owls (23-2, 13-1 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Alijah Martin was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Owls (15-9, 6-7) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 27 points. Travis Evee added 25 points for Rice. Cameron Sheffield also had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 18:56 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Goldin racking up 11 points. Florida Atlantic outscored Rice by three points in the final half, while Michael Forrest led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7