Owls returning to South Florida after improbable run to Final Four

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic men's basketball team is headed home after coming up short in the Final Four.

Coaches and players are scheduled to return from Houston later Sunday afternoon.

The Owls are scheduled to leave Houston at noon and arrive at Palm Beach International Airport at 2:15 p.m. before returning to the Boca Raton campus.

FAU's record-setting season came to an end Saturday night at NRG Stadium after San Diego State's Lamont Butler hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer in a 72-71 victory for the Aztecs.

Brynn Anderson/AP San Diego State guard Lamont Butler scores the game-winning basket against Florida Atlantic in a Final Four game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

Although the Owls failed to extend their season for one more night, the improbable run through the NCAA tournament to the Final Four was arguably one of the greatest achievements in the history of FAU athletics.

FAU's 20-game winning streak this season was a school record and the longest of any team in the nation.

The Owls were ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in school history.

Not only did they set the school record for total victories in a season, but the team's 35-4 record remains the nation's best.

The Owls hadn't won a national postseason tournament game in school history before this year.

FAU heads into the offseason with a sense of relief, knowing that head coach Dusty May will stay at the school after building a program that can achieve at the highest level. That should serve the Owls well as they transition to the American Athletic Conference.