Owls to officially join American Athletic Conference in 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is officially joining the American Athletic Conference next year.

The school announced Friday that it will officially notify Conference USA of its intention to leave after the 2022-23 athletic calendar.

"We are incredibly excited about our future in the American Athletic Conference," FAU President John Kelly said in a statement. "Florida Atlantic has gained national recognition for academic and athletic excellence, and membership in the American will help propel the university to the next level. We look forward to welcoming our new conference rivals and their fans to beautiful Boca Raton."

FAU announced in October that it was leaving C-USA for the AAC, along with Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.

The announcement puts to bed any uncertainty about how long the Owls would spend as a C-USA lame duck.

"Florida Atlantic Athletics has an extremely bright future," FAU athletic director Brian White said in a statement. "Today, we have more clarity on that future, which is exciting to everyone associated with the Owls. We look forward to our final year in Conference USA, while also continuing our diligent work in preparation to join the American."

The Owls have been members of C-USA since 2013, winning conference championships in football in 2017 and 2019 under current Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin.

They also won a Sun Belt Conference championship under legendary head coach Howard Schnellenberger in 2007. FAU was in the Sun Belt from 2005 through the 2012-13 athletic year.

FAU will begin its membership in the AAC effective July 1, 2023.