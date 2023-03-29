Watch Now
Owls heading to Houston for Final Four

FAU to hold campus sendoff for championship-focused team ahead of departure
Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Dusty May meets with team on court during practice before Sweet 16 game of NCAA tournament, March 22, 2023
Adam Hunger/AP
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May meets with his team during practice before a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA tournament's East Region, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York.
Posted at 12:27 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 00:27:43-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to Houston.

Florida Atlantic University will hold a campus sendoff for the Final Four-bound men's basketball team Wednesday morning before they leave for Texas.

Fans are encouraged to gather outside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena as the Owls board a bus en route to Palm Beach International Airport, where a chartered plane will be waiting to take them to Houston.

WPTV will have continuous coverage of the team's sendoff and departure from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach starting at 9 a.m. Watch it live in the video player below or on the WPTV app.

The Owls are making their first-ever Final Four appearance after defeating Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee and Kansas State in the NCAA tournament.

FAU will face San Diego State on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

