Owls heading to Houston for Final Four

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to Houston.

Florida Atlantic University will hold a campus sendoff for the Final Four-bound men's basketball team Wednesday morning before they leave for Texas.

Fans are encouraged to gather outside the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena as the Owls board a bus en route to Palm Beach International Airport, where a chartered plane will be waiting to take them to Houston.

WPTV will have continuous coverage of the team's sendoff and departure from Boca Raton to West Palm Beach starting at 9 a.m. Watch it live in the video player below or on the WPTV app.

The Owls are making their first-ever Final Four appearance after defeating Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson, Tennessee and Kansas State in the NCAA tournament.

FAU will face San Diego State on Saturday night with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

