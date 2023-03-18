Watch Now
Owls outlast Memphis 66-65 for first NCAA tournament win in school history

FAU to face Fairleigh Dickinson, which upset top-seeded Purdue
Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin shoots against Memphis Tigers in second half of first round of NCAA tournament, March 17, 2023
Michael Conroy/AP
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots against Memphis in the second half of a first-round NCAA tournament game Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.
Posted at 12:04 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 00:04:51-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Florida Atlantic outlasted future American Athletic Conference opponent Memphis 66-65 Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament, giving the Owls their first tournament victory in school history.

In just their second-ever NCAA tournament game, the No. 9 seed Owls knocked off No. 8 seed Memphis in a wild finish.

Nick Boyd scored the game-winning layup with less than a second left on the clock.

It came after FAU forced a turnover and then won a tie up with Memphis to regain possession with 5 seconds remaining.

FAU will face No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, which upset top-seeded Purdue earlier in the evening.

