Nick Boyd, Giancarlo Rosado opt for transfer portal; Vlad Goldin declares for NBA Draft

BOCA RATON, Fla. — New Florida Atlantic head basketball coach John Jakus asked his players to give him until Monday before considering their futures. Three of them have done just that.

FAU guard Nick Boyd and forward Giancarlo Rosado announced Monday on social media that they will enter the transfer portal, while center Vlad Goldin announced Tuesday morning that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

Boyd has two seasons of eligibility remaining and Rosado has one season left.

Goldin has another season of eligibility left and is leaving open the possibility of returning to FAU.

All three players were key contributors during the team's run to the 2023 Final Four.

In an Instagram post, Boyd thanked FAU players and fans and praised his teammates, touting "a brotherhood for life."

Similarly, Rosado thanked his coaches "for helping us achieve unforgettable success."

"You've not only developed me as a basketball player but also as a person," he wrote.

Both added that they are leaving with the "consideration of returning."

Goldin thanked everyone who has supported him through the years.

"It has been an unbelievable time at Florida Atlantic," Goldin wrote. "We have done some amazing things here that I will remember for the rest of my life. I want to also personally thank all of my teammates and coaches. I am excited to open this new chapter of my life."

During Friday's introductory news conference, Jakus said he met with the Owls and asked his players one thing: "Give me a chance."

"The reality of the situation is, if you leave, maybe you'll find something better, but I doubt it," Jakus said.

Jakus, who helped Baylor win a national championship as an assistant under Drew Scott in 2021, was hired last week to replace Dusty May, who left to take the Michigan job. His first order of business is persuading the current Owls on the roster to stay.

"If they want to go to the NBA, God bless them. I'm going to do everything I can to help them. I think I've got some good connections there and I think that's going to be just OK," Jakus said. "And if they end up in the portal, that's OK. Coaches change jobs. I just did it. They have freedom of their own life. But I'm gonna fight like crazy to keep you."