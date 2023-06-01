Watch Now
Alijah Martin, Johnell Davis withdrawing from NBA Draft, returning to FAU next season

'We have unfinished business,' Martin tweets. 'Let's get to work.'
Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin shoots against Memphis Tigers in second half of first round of NCAA tournament, March 17, 2023
Michael Conroy/AP
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots against Memphis in the second half of a first-round NCAA tournament game Friday, March 17, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.
Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin shoots against Memphis Tigers in second half of first round of NCAA tournament, March 17, 2023
Posted at 8:15 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:20:50-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Two key components of Florida Atlantic University's Final Four run will once again be suiting up for the Owls' basketball team when they tip off next season.

Guard Alijah Martin, who declared for the NBA Draft in April, announced Wednesday on Twitter to fans that he's ready to "run it backkk."

The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard said when he tested the NBA Draft waters that he was eager to see what the training and workouts felt like.

"Armed with this knowledge, and after tireless hours training and working out for teams at NBA facilities, I am excited to continue to work on my game at FAU and take it to new levels of production and efficiency on both sides of the court," Martin's tweet said.

The guard, who was the second-leading scorer for the Owls averaging 13.4 points a game, said he's ready to "make history again."

"We have unfinished business," Martin said. "Let's get to work."

The team's leading scorer, Johnell Davis, has not officially said that he's returning to the Owls but retweeted an ESPN report that said both he and Martin will play for FAU next season.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard led the Owls in scoring last season with 13.8 points a game.

Both Davis and Martin had until midnight to either stay in the NBA Draft or return to college.

