FAU Owls take flight to Brooklyn for NCAA Tournament game with warm send-off from fans

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The FAU Owls departed Boca Raton for Brooklyn on Wednesday as fans cheered them on ahead of Friday afternoon's matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The teams feel the impact they've made in Boca Raton.

"Man, extremely excited. They've been supportive the whole year," senior guard Bryan Greenlee said. "This is our support group right here. They really just get our juices flowing and get us excited to play."

Fans showed their support for the Owls on Wednesday as the team headed back to New York, the same city where they won last year to clinch their first Final Four appearance.

"This is a pretty cool thing for the university and for the city of Boca Raton," fan Bill Volman said. "It brings a lot of pride in the athletics here."

The teams believe this is the start of something great.

"This is something FAU is going to be doing for years to come," junior forward Giancarlo Rosado said. "As long as we stay together, we will be doing this for years."

As the Owls get ready for another shot at some hardware, fans believe the Owls will soar in Brooklyn.

"When we go to play Northwestern, we could have a chance at beating them because we have that fire inside of us, that we have a chance at beating them," FAU fan Caulen Brown said.