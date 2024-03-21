Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

FAU Owls take flight to Brooklyn for NCAA Tournament game with warm send-off from fans

'This is a pretty cool thing for the university and for the city of Boca Raton,' fan Bill Volman says
The Florida Atlantic University Owls received a warm send-off from basketball fans as they headed to Brooklyn for Friday's game against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Posted at 9:16 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 21:16:31-04

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The FAU Owls departed Boca Raton for Brooklyn on Wednesday as fans cheered them on ahead of Friday afternoon's matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The teams feel the impact they've made in Boca Raton.

"Man, extremely excited. They've been supportive the whole year," senior guard Bryan Greenlee said. "This is our support group right here. They really just get our juices flowing and get us excited to play."

Florida Atlantic University

FAU to hold send-off party before hoops team heads to Brooklyn

John Barron
5:55 PM, Mar 19, 2024

Fans showed their support for the Owls on Wednesday as the team headed back to New York, the same city where they won last year to clinch their first Final Four appearance.

"This is a pretty cool thing for the university and for the city of Boca Raton," fan Bill Volman said. "It brings a lot of pride in the athletics here."

The teams believe this is the start of something great.

FAU forward Giancarlo Rosado, a West Palm Beach native, said he thinks the school can continue to have success for years to come.
FAU forward Giancarlo Rosado, a West Palm Beach native, said he thinks the school can continue to have success for years to come.

"This is something FAU is going to be doing for years to come," junior forward Giancarlo Rosado said. "As long as we stay together, we will be doing this for years."

As the Owls get ready for another shot at some hardware, fans believe the Owls will soar in Brooklyn.

"When we go to play Northwestern, we could have a chance at beating them because we have that fire inside of us, that we have a chance at beating them," FAU fan Caulen Brown said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.