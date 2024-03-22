FAU holds last practice ahead of NCAA tournament game against Northwestern

NEW YORK — The Florida Atlantic University Owls are back in New York where they held their last practice before taking on the Northwestern Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

After speaking with the players and coaches, they seem to be more than ready for the challenge.

New York has been on these Owls' minds ever since Selection Sunday took place a few days ago.

Even when FAU left campus Wednesday, they seemed to be treating New York like their home away from Boca Raton.

Florida Atlantic University FAU to hold send-off party before hoops team heads to Brooklyn John Barron

"We're familiar with it. We are very comfortable playing in New York," FAU senior guard Bryan Greenlee said. "We are just looking forward to it."

Now that they are here, the team is ready to get to work and stay for the long haul.

"We are excited to bring our group back up to New York where we have a lot of fond memories," FAU head coach Dusty May said. "Especially being in New York City, the mecca of college basketball, this is going to be another great experience and a memorable experience for our players."

Several of these players know that they have a target on their back, but this is their chance to capitalize on this experience.

"Everybody is after us after what we did last year, but it's going to make the story even more special," FAU sophomore guard Nick Boyd said. "We're just looking forward to proving ourselves once again under these bright lights."

Friday's game tips off at 12:15 p.m. at the Barclays Center.