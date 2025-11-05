Top recruit Josiah Parker looks to lead FAU Owls to new glory on the hardwood

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic University's basketball team made history just three seasons ago with its Cinderella run to the Final Four, uniting the community behind the Owls. Since then, the program has struggled to recapture that magic, but head coach John Jakus believes this year's squad has the ingredients to return to March Madness.

Jakus, now in his second year at the helm, has developed a team philosophy centered around the word "we." He emphasizes that success requires everyone to buy in and work together, and the concept is gaining traction among his players.

WATCH BELOW: Coach John Jakus explains how he's rebuilding the Owls basketball program

The 2022-23 FAU team captured hearts nationwide with their unexpected Final Four appearance, followed by another NCAA Tournament berth. However, significant changes followed when former coach Dusty May departed for Michigan, leaving Jakus to rebuild the program from scratch.

"It was one of the best honors of my life," Jakus said about taking over the program.

The transition proved challenging as FAU lost its entire roster when May left, forcing Jakus to rely heavily on the transfer portal to assemble a new team.

"The first portal is always hard, you're the best you can in a real hyperdrive kind of way," Jakus said.

In his inaugural season, the Owls finished 18-16 — a respectable record, but Jakus had higher aspirations for the program.

The coach's recruiting efforts have shown promising results, highlighted by the addition of four-star recruit and McDonald's All-American Josiah Parker.

"My recruitment process was great. I was a late bloomer, as they would say," Parker said.

Parker's connection to FAU runs deeper than basketball. His brother left Furman as a graduate assistant to join the FAU staff, where he developed a strong relationship with Jakus.

The young star got his first taste of Division I basketball Monday night in the team's season opener against Boston College, where the Owls secured an 83-79 victory.

"The fanbase was amazing every time we scored, they were up cheering. They were really loud, you couldn't hear a play. I definitely got my jitters out early," Parker said.

Jakus has continued building momentum on the recruiting trail, securing a commitment from four-star prospect Felipe Quinones of Miami for next season.

The coach believes FAU's location provides a significant advantage in attracting top talent.

"We've always been able to recruit, but now you're recruiting to paradise and to the beach. You've got some things on your side, and with ample time, I'm never concerned about the ability to get the right players in here," Jakus said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.