Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFlorida Atlantic University

Actions

Kanaan Carlyle scores 19 as Florida Atlantic outlasts Boston College in overtime thriller, 83–78

FAU guard Devin Vanterpool throws down a dunk against Boston College in Boca Raton, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2025.
WPTV
FAU guard Devin Vanterpool throws down a dunk against Boston College in Boca Raton, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2025.
FAU guard Devin Vanterpool throws down a dunk against Boston College in Boca Raton, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2025.
Posted
and last updated

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Kanaan Carlyle scored 19 points and Xander Pintelon added 14, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, as Florida Atlantic outlasted Boston College 83-78 in the season opener Monday night.

Carlyle led a balanced Owls attack, shooting 6 of 13 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers. Pintelon, a sophomore forward, hit three 3s and knocked down two clutch free throws in the extra period to help FAU seal the win.

Florida Atlantic outlasts Boston College in overtime thriller

Devin Vanterpool added nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while freshman Yohann Sissoko scored four of his eight points in overtime and came up with a key steal in the final seconds. Devin Williams chipped in 10 points and four rebounds as Florida Atlantic shot 43% from the field, going 12 of 24 from deep.

Boston College forced overtime when Donald Hand Jr. buried a 3-pointer late in regulation, but FAU took control early in the extra frame behind Carlyle’s 3 and Pintelon's free throws.

Hand led the Eagles with 20 points, while junior Boden Kapke impressed off the bench with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Chase Forte added 14 points and four assists, but the Eagles missed 12 free throws — finishing 12 of 24 at the line — and committed 14 turnovers. Boston College shot 42% with 10 3s.

The Owls outscored the Eagles 17–12 in overtime, closing the game on a 5–0 run after Hand’s final 3-pointer brought Boston College within two.

(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening