Boca Raton sports bar to hold watch parties for both FAU, Miami fans

BOCA RATON, Fla. — University of Miami graduates who live north of Miami-Dade County may be wondering where they can watch their beloved Hurricanes play in the Final Four this weekend.

WPTV checked the pulse of 'Canes fans living in Palm Beach County ahead of Saturday's big game against the University of Connecticut.

Miami alumni in Palm Beach County have always flocked to Miller's Ale House on Yamato Road for watch parties, but fans this Saturday will be sharing the bar with Florida Atlantic University fans.

Lance Gray speaks about preparations ahead of Saturday's Final Four games for Florida Atlantic University and the University of Miami.

The FAU banners and colors were already up at the restaurant on Thursday, but the orange and green of Miami are coming soon.

"Tomorrow we're getting in some stuff for Miami," Miller's Ale House general manager Lance Gray said. "We're going to have it all mixed up."

Gray said in the past the sports bar has been the University of Miami's official watch party location in Palm Beach County.

Miller's Ale House is serving up a tasty "Sweet 16" burger.

"For many many years, we've had the Miami Hurricanes here. They were here last week," Gray said. "I'm actually quite interested to see what's going to happen if both teams get through, and we have Monday night!"

The sports bar is fully committed to March Madness, offering a 5- to 6-inch tall "Sweet 16" burger. Also, there will be Owls and Hurricanes trivia Saturday to entertain fans.

"It's for the town. It's for the city. It's for the UM fans, for the Owls fans," Gray said. "It's for everybody."