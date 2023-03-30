Florida Atlantic University Alumni Association to host Final Four watch parties across US

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Graduates of Florida Atlantic University are planning to celebrate Saturday as the Owls get set to take on San Diego State in the Final Four.

The Florida Atlantic University Alumni Association announced they will be hosting watch parties at multiple locations in Florida and across the country.

The parties will begin at 5:30 p.m. at each location with the game scheduled to tipoff at 6:09 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.

RELATED: FAU alumni beaming with pride as Owls prepare for Final Four

Below are the sites in Palm Beach County and Florida:



Boca Raton – Biergarten (all ages) – 309 Via De Palmas

Boca Raton – Irishmen (ages 21+) – 1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd.

Boca Raton – Hooters – 2240 NW 19th St.

Boca Raton – Yard House – 201 Plaza Real

Boca Raton – Duffy's Sports Grill – 21212 St. Andrews Boulevard

Boca Raton – Duffy's Sports Grill – 20465 State Road 7

Boca Raton – Miller's Ale House – 1200 Yamato Road

Delray Beach – Tin Roof – 8 E. Atlantic Ave.

Delray Beach – Bru's Room Sports Grill – 35 NE Second Ave.

Boynton Beach – Bru's Room Sports Grill – 1333 N. Congress Ave.

Jupiter – Stadium Grill – 1203 Town Center Drive

Coral Springs – Bru's Room Sports Grill – 1000 N. University Drive

Plantation – Duffy's Sports Grill – 811 S. University Drive

Fort Lauderdale – Tin Roof – 219 S. Andrews Ave.

Orlando – Tin Roof – 8371 International Drive

Vero Beach – American Icon Brewery – 1133 19th Place

Cocoa Beach – JT's Social Bar – 1275 N. Atlantic Ave.

Melbourne – Chumley’s Depot – 1929 Depot Drive

Jacksonville – Aardwolf Brewing Company – 1461 Hendricks Ave.

Tallahassee – Corner Pocket Bar & Grill – 2475 Apalachee Parkway

Fort Myers – Duffy's Sports Grill – 13721 S. Tamiami Trail

Click here to register.

Below are the out-of-state host locations:



Washington, D.C. – Lou's City Bar – 1400 Irving Street NW

Chicago – Woodie’s Flat Chicago – 535 N. Wells Street

New Jersey – Mickey’s Bar & Grill – 601 Riverside Ave.

New Jersey – B2 Bistro – 1250 Hooper Avenue

Ohio – Brewstirs Beechwold Tavern – 4955 Arbor Village Drive

Texas – BoomerJacks Grill and Bar – 201 W. State Highway

Click hereto register.