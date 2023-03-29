Hundreds of fans offer huge sendoff as Miami Hurricanes head to Houston for Final Four

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A category five amount of energy is headed to Houston. The Miami Hurricanes had a final practice on campus Wednesday before departing for the Final Four.

A large crowd of fans and students gathered at the Watsco Center just before noon to cheer the team on as they boarded the bus to head to the airport.

The huge show of support for the men's basketball team is a testament to how loved this team is on campus and beyond Coral Gables.

The crowd was wild, chanting and cheering for every single team member while the team boarded the bus.

It's true when Hurricane fans say they bleed orange and green. Some were decked out from head to toe in 'Canes colors.

The team has been looked at as an underdog all season and was picked by many national experts to lose their last three games. However, Miami topped them all, defeating Indiana, Houston and Texas in the last three rounds of the NCAA tournament.

That reality does not escape coach Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga. After the last practice on campus Wednesday, WPTV asked him about what it took to get here, knowing the basketball program was resurrected just 38 years ago, and just 20 years ago it got its own on-campus arena.

"When my staff arrived here in 2011, that was our goal to create a tradition here of excellence," Larrañaga said. "The University of Miami is a fantastic school academically, a top 50 school in the country. It's won national championships in football and baseball, so we felt that our job was to compete at the national level and hopefully for a national championship, and after 12 years, we're doing that."

The coach went on to say how this is a non-traditional Final Four with San Diego State, Florida Atlantic University and Miami among the teams playing this weekend.

Larrañaga spoke highly of FAU's basketball team, recalling that when their Elite Eight team played the Owls last year in Boca Raton and won by only two points.

Miami's coach said these next two days the team will focus on adjusting to playing in a dome before taking on the University of Connecticut on Saturday night.