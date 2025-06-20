Elev8 Fun Indoor Adventure Park to offer an array of activities at Treasure Coast Square

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Square is about to become a beacon of entertainment as it prepares to welcome Elev8 Fun Indoor Adventure Park, a colossal 120,000 square foot venue (the former Sears space) designed to revolutionize the local leisure scene.

Set to open its doors on Monday, June 23, this new attraction promises an expansive array of activities that cater to families, friends, and thrill-seekers of all ages.

As shopping malls across the country adapt to the changing landscapes of retail, Elev8 Fun highlights the shift toward experiential entertainment that today's consumers crave.

In a Forbes.com article, Liza Amlani, principal at Retail Strategy Group, said retailers are focusing on immersive experiences over traditional shopping alone.

“Retailers are embracing experiential retail and shopping malls absolutely need to do the same," Amlani said. "Entertainment, farmers markets, and experiences will draw customers, families, and communities into the spaces where anchor stores no longer serve this purpose.”

WATCH BELOW: New lifeblood coming to The Mall at Wellington Green

New lifeblood coming to The Mall at Wellington Green

The trend of integrating entertainment into mall venues is evident at both the Treasure Coast Square and The Mall at Wellington Green, which recently announced the arrival of Palm Beach Improv and Copper Blues.

Additionally, CMX Cinemas at The Mall at Wellington Green has introduced $6 mystery movie nights on Mondays, enticing patrons with releases that haven’t come out yet; that promise exciting surprises. Together, these developments highlight a communal move towards making malls destinations for fun rather than just shopping.

Elev8 Fun will feature an exciting lineup of attractions, including go-kart racing, a sprawling arcade filled with diverse games, laser tag arenas, bowling lanes, and imaginative miniature golf courses. Additionally, visitors can enjoy an interactive 7D experience that combines cutting-edge technology with thrilling adventures.

The transformation of the former Sears anchor space into Elev8 Fun marks a significant revitalization effort at the Treasure Coast Square, breathing new life into a once-vacant area and aligning perfectly with the growing trend of malls reimagining their purpose. In contrast, the vacant Sears space at The Gardens Mall continues to be a point of curiosity, as representatives have indicated they currently have no plans to announce regarding its redevelopment.

Activities at Elev8

Go-Kart Racing : Experience the thrill of racing on an exciting track.

: Experience the thrill of racing on an exciting track. Bowling : Enjoy multiple lanes for fun and competitive bowling.

: Enjoy multiple lanes for fun and competitive bowling. Arcade Games : Explore a vast array of classic and modern arcade games.

: Explore a vast array of classic and modern arcade games. Laser Tag : Engage in high-energy laser tag matches with friends.

: Engage in high-energy laser tag matches with friends. Miniature Golf : Play a creatively themed mini-golf course for all ages.

: Play a creatively themed mini-golf course for all ages. Escape Rooms : Challenge yourself with immersive and interactive escape room experiences.

: Challenge yourself with immersive and interactive escape room experiences. 7D Cinema : Dive into an innovative 7D experience that combines motion, film, and interactive elements.

: Dive into an innovative 7D experience that combines motion, film, and interactive elements. Bounce House : Kids can enjoy jumping and playing in a safety-focused bounce area.

: Kids can enjoy jumping and playing in a safety-focused bounce area. Food and Beverage Options: Relish a selection of snacks, meals, and beverages to fuel your fun.



