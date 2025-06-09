CMX Cinemas Wellington introduces mystery movie screenings for just $6

WELLINGTON, Fla. — CMX Cinemas Wellington has announced their newest venture for movie-lovers.

The theater inside The Mall at Wellington Green will be offering viewers a mystery movie night every Monday at 7 p.m.

The catch? Viewers will have no idea what film they're about to sit through until the lights dim - even most of the CMX employees will remain in the dark until the show begins.

The new event is called "Cinema Confidential showtime". For just $6, customers can purchase a ticket to enjoy an advance screening of an unreleased feature film before its official premiere.

So they can plan accordingly, guests will only be told the MPAA rating and the runtime.

Tickets are non-refundable.

