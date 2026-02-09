Delray Beach Open returns for 34th year with elite tennis talent and community events

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The 34th annual Delray Beach Open will serve up 10 days of world‑class tennis and fan‑focused activities when play begins Feb. 13 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

The ATP 250 competition welcomes some of the sport’s biggest names, including two‑time Delray Beach Open champion Taylor Fritz, South Florida fan favorites Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, and three‑time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud.

In addition to high‑stakes matches, the tournament offers a full slate of events designed to celebrate the community. Highlights include FAN FEST opening weekend with free tickets for children, the return of the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series, expanded premium seating options, enhanced VIP experiences and downtown activtions in partnership with the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.

Organizers say this year’s event will lean into its “This Is Why We Live Here” appeal, connecting residents and visitors through food, entertainment and elite athletic competition, all set against South Florida’s signature winter sunshine.

The Delray Beach Open runs Feb. 13–22, with tickets, schedules and additional information available at DelrayBeachOpen.com.

This story was generated in part by artificial intelligence tools using information provided by the event organizers. It has been reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

