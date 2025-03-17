Top 20-ranked tennis professional Frances Tiafoe hosts tennis clinic for young Delray Beach tennis players

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Frances Tiafoe, ranked 17th in men's tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals, was in Delray Beach Monday coaching and spending time with the next generation of tennis players.

The two-time US Open semifinalist was introduced to the sport by his father when he was four years old. His success has provided him with the opportunity to give back to children now learning the basics of tennis.

WATCH: Frances Tiafoe speaks with WPTV Reporter Kendall Hyde on giving back to the next generation of tennis players

"I've always wanted to pay it forward, and I think it's my duty to do so," Tiafoe said. "I've been blessed and lucky in my career to get to where I am today, so I take days like this very seriously."

The event was with the Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation, partnering with the USTA Foundation's Frances Tiafoe Fund, giving kids the chance to play with the highly ranked tennis professional.

Christiago Bonilla-Leon is a Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation who has been playing tennis for four years.

"It's cool that I can meet a professional tennis player again," Bonilla-Leon said.

Kids in Delray Beach who are part of the foundation have had the experience of playing with Coco Gauff, 2023 US Open Champion, who hails from Delray Beach.

"To do an event here, it's really special," Tiafoe said. "I'm happy to be out here with these kids and have some fun with them."