Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul square off in Delray Beach Open final

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — America's top-ranked tennis players will battle it out on the court Monday to see who takes home this year's Delray Beach Open championship.

Taylor Fritz, ranked No. 10 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), and Tommy Paul, ranked No. 14 in the world, will take to the court at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday's championship was washed out, moving the final to Monday.

Lynne Sladky/AP Taylor Fritz hits a return to Marcus Giron during their semifinal match at the Delray Beach Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Delray Beach, Fla.

All tickets for Sunday's match are valid for Monday.

Fritz, the top seed in the tournament, reached the finals by ousting fellow American Marcos Giron in straight sets (7-6, 6-2) on Saturday. Fritz is coming off a strong showing in the Australian Open where he reached the quarterfinals before losing to 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Paul defeated American Frances Tiafoe on Saturday in straight sets (6-2, 6-2) to reach the finals of the Delray Beach Open. Paul, seeded third in the tournament, made it to the third round of last month's Australian Open.