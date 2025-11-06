Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Suspect arrested in fatal Lake Worth Beach shooting

James Randell faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm
PBSO
WPTV
PBSO
Posted

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A suspect was arrested Thursday after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a Lake Worth Beach shooting last month.

The shooting took place on Oct. 25 at 7:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tropical Drive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they identified James Randell as the suspect in the case. He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Randell is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.

The sheriff's office did not release a motive for the shootings.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening