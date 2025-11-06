Suspect arrested in fatal Lake Worth Beach shooting

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A suspect was arrested Thursday after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a Lake Worth Beach shooting last month.

The shooting took place on Oct. 25 at 7:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tropical Drive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives said they identified James Randell as the suspect in the case. He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Randell is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County jail.

The sheriff's office did not release a motive for the shootings.

The names of the victims have not been released.