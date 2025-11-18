Stay or go? New ordinances could impact Lake Worth Beach's homeless populations

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is listening to concerns from people in Lake Worth Beach about the growing population of people experiencing homelessness and the safety issues it is bringing.

That statement captures a growing unease as neighbors say they want answers.

Residents tell WPTV they're seeing more people experiencing homelessness and they’re using drugs, showering, even going to the bathroom in public areas.

For many who walk downtown every day, the change is visible and personal.

"It's a bigger problem than what Lake Worth or any community should have to deal with," said Lake Worth Beach resident Greg Rice.

He and his wife walk through the core of the city regularly and said the encounters are frequent. "It makes me worry about my wife, it doesn't take but one incident to change everybody's life overnight," rice said.

During the interview with WPTV, a person that was seemingly experiencing homelessness shouted at storefronts down the road — a scene Rice said is not rare.

"I've seen them walk around this side and that side of the building, just pull their pants down and squat and that is really embarrassing to see. Change has to happen," he said.

Public spaces like the Cultural Plaza and Bryant Park have become gathering places to those unhoused both during the day and at night.

For some neighbors, compassion and fear sit side-by-side.

"I like very much being able to walk safely up and down the street but we need to just honor each other as humans and listen," said Amy Hamel.

She lives near Bryant Park and says those without shelter need help now more than ever.

"I wish I could feed all of them I wish I could keep them warm," she said.

City leaders acknowledge the challenge, confirming it's an issue and it’s working on ordinances to address people’s concerns.

WPTV turned to commissioner Mimi May, who has been advocating for changes to local rules ordinances.

"My biggest concern right now is finding a balance and finding a balance with respect to the dignity of the people who are homeless and allowing them to share our city, but also we have law and order where there’s no drinking, there’s no using drugs there’s no public defecation, you know? And for those things we need to make sure that we are protecting the city and enacting our ordinances," May said, noting her aim is to protect public safety while respecting the rights of those without shelter.

One contentious topic: unregulated public feedings at the parks.

While volunteers and neighbors want to help, May warned of unintended consequences.

"If you're getting fed in the same place every single day, you're not going anywhere and you're basically living in the parks" she said, adding that clean-up costs fall to city staff when volunteers leave behind trash.

An ordinance is in the works that would require food distributions in city parks to be permitted.

It's a system modeled similar to West Palm Beach, that issues fines to large groups feeding without a permit.

May hopes the rule will encourage coordinated efforts with nonprofits that have established regulations and wraparound services at private locations, not city parks.

The public feeding ordinance is expected to go into effect in the next couple of months.

May said the goal is straightforward.

"We would like to make sure that everybody eats, but there are services available and we would like to see them use those services," she said.

City officials are also revising their trespass language to give staff clearer authority to address people loitering at municipal buildings like city hall and libraries.

"We're doing our part and we need help from the county we need help from the other municipalities and we need help from the actual homeless," May said, urging a coordinated response.

Last year, WPTV reported Palm Beach County's Parks and Rec department is spending $800,000 on overnight park rangers to enforce a state rule banning sleeping overnight in public areas.

County staff noted that their Rangers only patrol County parks mostly in unincorporated Palm Beach County.

When asked about enforcement representatives said their rangers interact with both sheltered and unsheltered park visitors daily, but that Park Rangers have not been called to any businesses about issues with someone experiencing homelessness.

Lake Worth Beach leaders hope to create a similar Park Ranger program, independent from county operations, so city officers can patrol and monitor public areas directly.