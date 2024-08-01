Parents react to arrest of teacher accused of meeting up with a 14-year-old off dating app

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Many are in shock after finding out 34-year-old Joshua Hablo from Barton Elementary School was arrested July 24.

Hablo is facing charges, accused of traveling to meet a 14-year-old boy with a dating app.

Education Palm Beach County teacher arrested after 561 Predator Catcher sting, police say Matt Papaycik

“It’s shocking, because I’ve lived here for more than a year and it’s the first time, I hear of something like this,” stated parent Jorge Satey.

Satey is a father and lives across from the school. He said he is shaken by the arrest.

A teacher from Barton Elementary School was arrested last Wednesday after being accused of traveling to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex. pic.twitter.com/okJEWWnhWO — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) August 1, 2024

Delray Beach Police said '561 Predator Catcher' — an anti-pedophilia organization helped set up the sting. “I have no words, it’s very sad," said resident Troy Brooker. "It’s very disturbing.”

Police said Hablo admitted to meeting with the boy at the store and then trying to go to the boy's house for sex.

“Dangerous because I have an 8-year-old son and he’s so young," shared Satey. "There are people that do that. A teacher more than anything. There’s no trust in sending our kids to school.”

Police arrested Hablo at the Walmart along South Military Trail in Delray Beach. He bonded out two days later.

Meanwhile the Palm Beach County school district left a message for parents and staff saying Hablo is no longer employed by the school system.

“I feel like there should be more punishment on crimes like these," stated Brooker. "This is completely asinine.”

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with several parents off camera who said they are glad Hablo is no longer around children, but believe he should have harsher consequences.