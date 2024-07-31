Palm Beach County teacher arrested after 561 Predator Catcher sting, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police said the anti-pedophilia organization 561 Predator Catcher set up a sting that landed a Palm Beach County elementary school teacher behind bars after he tried to meet up with a 14-year-old boy off-campus for sex.

Joshua Hablo, 34, was arrested on July 24 on a charge of traveling to meet a minor after using a computer to lure.

The School District of Palm Beach County confirmed Hablo was an instructional staff member at Barton Elementary School in Lake Worth Beach. However, in a message to parents, guardians, and staff members, the district said Hablo is no longer employed by the school system.

561 Predator Catcher, which is run by MMA fighter Dustin Lampros, works with organizations around the country to set up fake profiles on social media and dating sites, then pose as children to see if adults will knowingly solicit minors for sex.

Once a meeting location and time is set up between the suspect and supposed child, Lampros and his videographer go there, confront the suspect, and call authorities.

According to Hablo's arrest report, a Delray Beach police officer responded to a Walmart, located in the 16000 block of South Military Trail, at approximately 3 p.m. on July 24 after 561 Predator Catcher reported that the teacher was going there to meet a 14-year-old boy for sex.

When the officer got to the store, he saw Lampros walking out with Hablo.

Palm Beach County Jail

Police said Hablo admitted to going to the store "so he could meet a 14 year old boy named Justin," then "go back to Justins house," where he planned to have sex with the child.

Hablo said he used the Grindr app to communicate with who he thought was an underage boy, the arrest report said.

Hablo was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on July 24 and bonded out two days later. In court on July 25, a judge ordered Hablo to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no access to the internet, and no devices that can access the internet.

In a message to parents, guardians, and staff members, the School District of Palm Beach County said it's believed this was an "isolated incident."

However, anyone with additional information about Hablo should call the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department at 561-434-8700.