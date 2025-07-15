Woman found with apparent gunshot wound at Lucerne Greens Condominiums, death investigation underway

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is responding to a fatal incident at Lucerne Greens Condominiums early Tuesday morning.

PBSO officials told WPTV that deputies responded to a report of a deceased woman who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound in the 4700 block of Lucerne Lakes Boulevard.

The incident does not appear to be a suicide but the suspect and motive are unknown, according to PBSO.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are in the early stages of the investigation. WPTV is on scene to get more information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.