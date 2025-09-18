Lake Worth High School fight, pepper spray incident sends 20-30 people to hospitals

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — About 20 to 30 people were treated and taken to area hospitals on Thursday after a fight that also involved pepper spray at Lake Worth High School, according to fire rescue.

In a post to X at 1:24 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said there is a large presence at the school.

Fire Rescue advised family members not to come directly to the school, but instead go to Lake Worth Road at Interstate 95 near the Tri-Rail train station.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.