Vigil held for children in Palm Beach County impacted by immigration enforcement

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens gathered Monday night for a vigil outside Lake Worth Beach City Hall to support immigrant children and their families being impacted by the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown.

Vigil for children impacted by immigration enforcement

“No one deserves to have their family be torn, just because of their legal status,” said one student.

In front of City Hall we heard pleas and prayers, many from children who call this country home but live in constant fear.

“Almighty God, it is you who will be the presence and the strength that we want to be to our parents,” another student said.

Among them was 16-year-old Davey, worried her parents could be taken at any moment by ICE.

“With everything going on, I just fear for my family,” she said.

She said her mom works a night shift and her dad works during the day doing everything they can to help support her and her sisters.

“I wonder if one day I’m going to see him and the next day, I’m not,” Davey said.

It's a fear that many families share.

Mariana Blanco with the Guatemalan Maya Center shared the story of a child whose only parent was arrested this morning, now left facing heartbreaking questions.

“Who are you going to live with? Are you planning on going back to home country? Do you stay and kind of fend for yourself without your parents,” Blanco told WPTV.

The center doesn't only support families with the reunification process.

“We're also supporting and making sure that we can connect with school principals, with school counselors, with their teachers, with their caregivers,” Blanco told WPTV.

At the beginning of the school year, we heard from Palm Beach County School District Superintendent Michael Burke addressing growing concerns over the impact on deportations.

Burke said he's also met with community and faith leaders to assure them schools remain a safe place.