LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Family members are speaking out following the shooting death of Leticia Rodriguez, 38, whose body was found over the weekend.

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office are investigating the homicide and released video of a person they believe is connected to Rodriguez’s shooting death.

Aunt of 38-year-old woman killed in Lake Worth Beach shooting speaks out

“We are just very heartbroken and devastated,” said her aunt Leticia Rodriguez. “She was full of life. She was overall a happy person. We just want answers.”

Investigators said the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday along the 700 block of South Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach.

Lake Worth Beach Deputies identify 38-year-old woman killed in Lake Worth Beach fatal shooting Emma Romano

Loved ones are searching for answers and said she leaves behind two children.

“She was a mom, she was a daughter, she was a niece and overall she was a great friend,” said Rodriguez. “Unfortunately things like this happen and it’s just so much harder when it happens in your family.”

Rodriguez’s family has started a fundraiser to ease funeral expenses.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.

