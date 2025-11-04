Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies identify 38-year-old woman killed in Lake Worth Beach shooting, release video of suspect

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) has identified the victim who was killed in Saturday night's shooting in Lake Worth Beach as 38-year-old Leticia Rodriguez of West Palm Beach.

Deputies responded around 11:55 p.m. on Nov. 1 to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of South Dixie Highway. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

PBSO has released videos of the suspect they believe committed the fatal shooting.

Crime Stoppers Lake Worth Beach

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

