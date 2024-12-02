20-year debate closer to being settled at Lake Worth Beach commission meeting

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Community members of Lake Worth Beach are again fighting against a proposed development they said will change the makeup of their neighborhood. A lawsuit settlement now stands in the way of what will happen next.

The land located on 826 Sunset Dr. sits on 4 acres of land the community describes as unique.

“Even on this one 4-acre plot of land, there’s different ecosystems where on the grass land there’s a gopher tortoise, but there’s parts where it’s super tropical,” said Amy Mihelich.

The land has been the focus of a 20-year debate over how it can and should be used. One of the many ideas from community members include a wedding venue, camps for children, and even more single-family homes.

WPTV Amy Mihelich explains why the land should not be developed.

“We have done a business plan that can make money for the city instead of utilizing it for townhomes," said Renee Frost. "Townhomes belong in our city, just not here.”

Development of the 4 acres of land has been stuck in lawsuit for years between the city and the landowner. Most recently a developer has shown interest in building 42 town homes on the land— a proposal that community members have been very vocal against.

“We had big showing at planning and zoning, over 200 people showed up," said Mihelich, "because it also included a city-wide ordinance that would allow townhouses in single-family residential."

Dr. John Lynch is a long-time resident of 30 years and said the expansion is one the neighborhood can’t take on.

“Our concerns are the high-density proposal of the development, 42 townhouses on this narrow entrance and narrow road is just too much, it’s too high density. It’s an inappropriate development for a single-family neighborhood,” said Lynch. “It’s a family neighborhood, who would anybody want that much more traffic in their small streets, it’s crazy to me.”

WPTV Dr. John Lynch says the expansion is one the neighborhood can’t take on.

They also fear approving this project – could mean the green-light for higher density development elsewhere in Lake Worth Beach.

“The meeting will also decide on a townhouse definition change, that if approved would allow two-unit town houses on smaller parcels of land,” said Mihelich. “We just want a plan that’s going to be a win-win for the landowner and the neighborhood, a plan that respects the ecosystem, history, and the neighborhood it’s a part of.

“We’re not against development, we think this idea is a great idea for somewhere else that needs revitalization, that can handle the capacity of the cars,” said Frost.

Commissioners will vote on Dec. 3 at a commission meeting to settle the lawsuit, which could be a first step in redeveloping this property into townhomes.

Those opposed said they plan to show up to the meeting in numbers to voice their concerns.