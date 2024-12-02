20-year debate closer to being settled at Lake Worth Beach commission meeting

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Community members of Lake Worth Beach are again fighting against a proposed development they said will change the makeup of their neighborhood. A lawsuit settlement now stands in the way of what will happen next.
The land located on 826 Sunset Dr. sits on 4 acres of land the community describes as unique.
“Even on this one 4-acre plot of land, there’s different ecosystems where on the grass land there’s a gopher tortoise, but there’s parts where it’s super tropical,” said Amy Mihelich.
The land has been the focus of a 20-year debate over how it can and should be used. One of the many ideas from community members include a wedding venue, camps for children, and even more single-family homes.
“We have done a business plan that can make money for the city instead of utilizing it for townhomes," said Renee Frost. "Townhomes belong in our city, just not here.”
Development of the 4 acres of land has been stuck in lawsuit for years between the city and the landowner. Most recently a developer has shown interest in building 42 town homes on the land— a proposal that community members have been very vocal against.
“We had big showing at planning and zoning, over 200 people showed up," said Mihelich, "because it also included a city-wide ordinance that would allow townhouses in single-family residential."
Dr. John Lynch is a long-time resident of 30 years and said the expansion is one the neighborhood can’t take on.
“Our concerns are the high-density proposal of the development, 42 townhouses on this narrow entrance and narrow road is just too much, it’s too high density. It’s an inappropriate development for a single-family neighborhood,” said Lynch. “It’s a family neighborhood, who would anybody want that much more traffic in their small streets, it’s crazy to me.”
They also fear approving this project – could mean the green-light for higher density development elsewhere in Lake Worth Beach.
“The meeting will also decide on a townhouse definition change, that if approved would allow two-unit town houses on smaller parcels of land,” said Mihelich. “We just want a plan that’s going to be a win-win for the landowner and the neighborhood, a plan that respects the ecosystem, history, and the neighborhood it’s a part of.
“We’re not against development, we think this idea is a great idea for somewhere else that needs revitalization, that can handle the capacity of the cars,” said Frost.
Commissioners will vote on Dec. 3 at a commission meeting to settle the lawsuit, which could be a first step in redeveloping this property into townhomes.
Those opposed said they plan to show up to the meeting in numbers to voice their concerns.