Work search requirement resumes in Florida for those seeking unemployment benefits

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unemployed Floridians will once again have to prove they are looking for work to collect unemployment benefits.

The requirement was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overload on the Department of Economic Opportunity CONNECT system.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

The work search requirement, which resumed this week, requires an unemployed person to log on to the CONNECT system and report five work search contacts.

The contacts include registering for work at a local CareerSource Center, completing job applications in person or online, mailing applications or resume and interviewing with potential employers.

To complete the work search requirement, those receiving benefits need to log on to the CONNECT system, click on request benefit payments and then complete the fraud acknowledgment page.

Claimants will then verify the payment information and then will be asked a series of questions that include the work search requirement. The question reads, "Did you look for work?"

At this point, those seeking benefits will be asked about the type of search completed.

Claimants will need to fill out the date, method of contact and employer, agency or website they used.

No more than five job searches can be entered, but if less than five are provided for the week, a new series of questions will be asked.

DEO's website states that failing to provide five job contacts per week could result in the delay or denial of benefits for the week.

However, a notice on the website also says the work search requirement is active, but it will not affect benefits for now.