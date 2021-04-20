Wellington resumes COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site with a few changes

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington will resume its COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site on Tuesday with a few changes.

The walkup-site will be held inside the gym at Village Park located at 11700 Pierson Road. Village leaders decided to switch locations due to severe weather that is expected to linger throughout the afternoon.

Instead of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the site will now administer 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The gym will open at 9 a.m. however, priority will be given to those who are participating in the Village's food distribution.

The food giveaway begins at 8 a.m. at the Mall at Wellington Green Nordstrom parking lot.

According to Village leaders, residents who are in line for food will be able to sign up and reserve their vaccine while they wait.

"We're providing a fast pass if you will. That allows them since they have waited already in the food distribution line that they will not be waiting in the same cue as for those only participating in getting a vaccine," said Jim Barnes, Village Manager.

Second dose shots will be administered on Tuesday May 11.

