Wellington offering more rental and utility assistance

Village leaders in Wellington announced funds are still available for residents who need help paying rent and utility bills.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 07, 2021
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Village leaders in Wellington announced funds are still available for residents who need help paying rent and utility bills.

Since March the village's Planning and Zoning Department has assisted more than 160 households.

Applicants can receive up to $5000 dollars in rental assistance and a maximum of $500 toward their utility bills.

If approved, funds will be paid directly to your landlord and utility company

Applicants must be able to prove loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the covid-19 pandemic

