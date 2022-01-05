Wawa seeks to hire 2,000 new workers in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wawa continues to open new locations in Florida and is seeking to hire a couple of thousand new employees at the start of the new year.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain announced Wednesday they are starting a new campaign with the goal of hiring 2,000 new associates across the Sunshine State.

The company said the new positions, which are full-time and part-time, are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa's Florida operations.

The jobs aim to fill store-level customer service, supervisory and management-level positions.

"We are excited to continue growing our Florida presence as we approach our tenth anniversary of serving our friends and neighbors in the Sunshine State later this year. As we expand our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to provide new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates," said Stephanie Capaccio, the director of people team operations at Wawa.

Wages for hourly store associates start at $15 per hour. The company says all full- and part-time employees also receive financial and personal benefits, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement and a 401(k) match.

Wawa has expanded substantially in the past decade and currently has more than 230 locations in Florida.

Capaccio said Wawa will also open more than 20 new stores in Florida this year.

