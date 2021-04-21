Watch

Rebound

Actions

Want to become a teacher? Palm Beach County to hold virtual event Thursday

Principal, teacher will discuss what it's like working for school district
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Palm Beach County School District logo
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 14:55:50-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you are interested in becoming a teacher in Palm Beach County, the school district wants to chat with you.

The district is holding a 30-minute virtual chat Thursday at 5 p.m. for prospective educators.

The session will include how to apply to work in the upcoming school year and an opportunity to meet the district's recruiting team.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Alicia Porter, Pahokee Elementary Assistant Principal LaToya Rigsby and Indian Pines Elementary teacher Jennifer Mandel will talk about what it's like to be an educator in Palm Beach County.

Click here to learn more and register for the event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast