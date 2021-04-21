Want to become a teacher? Palm Beach County to hold virtual event Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you are interested in becoming a teacher in Palm Beach County, the school district wants to chat with you.

The district is holding a 30-minute virtual chat Thursday at 5 p.m. for prospective educators.

The session will include how to apply to work in the upcoming school year and an opportunity to meet the district's recruiting team.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Alicia Porter, Pahokee Elementary Assistant Principal LaToya Rigsby and Indian Pines Elementary teacher Jennifer Mandel will talk about what it's like to be an educator in Palm Beach County.

Click here to learn more and register for the event.