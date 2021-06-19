Unemployment outlook improves from Treasure Coast to Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The unemployment picture from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches continues to improve, according to new data from CareerSource.

In Palm Beach County, unemployment was at 4.6% for the month of May and was at 4.8% for Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties.

"It's the lowest since the beginning of COVID," Julia Dattolo, president and CEO of CareerSource Palm Beach County, said.

Both numbers are below the national average of 5.5% and the state average of 5.0%.

Hospitality and leisure led the way with job gains in the region.

There were also significant gains in wages in Palm Beach County.

"Wages used to be around $9 to 11 and now they're reaching $14 dollars an hour, and we even put people in jobs this week at over $60 an hour, so very promising jobs and job wages," Dattolo said.

CareerSource credits the COVID-19 vaccine, declining coronavirus cases and more consumer spending with leading the economic and employment growth.