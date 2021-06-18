Watch

Rebound

Actions

Unemployment benefits soon coming to end for Floridians

'They're not getting rich. They're getting food.'
items.[0].videoTitle
As some are still struggling to make end's meet, a few days without an unemployment check can feel like an eternity. Soon, those payments will end.
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 20:46:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Floridians are still struggling with the state's unemployment system will now have to cope with an end to the federal $300 a week benefit.

"It does worry me a bit," Jack Guimond, of Lake Worth Beach, said.

The end of the federal benefits comes as some state officials worry that extended benefits may be why there are worker shortages in some business sectors.

But Guimond, a handyman by trade, said finding work hasn't been easy.

"It's been hard because everybody is looking, so it's really competitive," he said.

Rich Templin of the Florida AFL-CIO, said the loss of unemployment payments "will devastate people who are still getting the $300 in benefits."

"They're not getting rich," he said. "They're getting food."

Templin said ending the federal benefit is estimated to affect about 120,000 people, as well as end a $700 impact on Florida's economy.

"It's unfair to Florida taxpayers that our money is going to other states instead of back here to Florida," he said.

Currently, the federal benefits are set to end in Florida the week of June 27.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast