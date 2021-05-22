Treasure Coast Square Mall hosting job fair Saturday

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Square Mall is partnering with center retailers to host a virtual and an in-person hiring event.
More than 100 part-time and full-time positions from stores within the mall will be open for qualified candidates.
Those wanting to participate in the virtual hiring event, click here and select Treasure Coast Square for retailer applications.
Individuals who would like to apply in person should come to the mall Saturday, May 22, from 12 pm. to 4 p.m.
Several retailers will have tables outside their stores.
Below is a list of the participant retailers.
Cohen's Fashion Optical
Port Barna Restaurant
Sbarro
JCPenney
Old Navy
Perfumania
Silver and Gold Connection
Rue 21
Bath and Body Works
Macy's
Kay Jewelers
Rainbow Clothing
GameStop
Francescass
Pandora