Treasure Coast Square Mall hosting job fair Saturday

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Square Mall is partnering with center retailers to host a virtual and an in-person hiring event.

More than 100 part-time and full-time positions from stores within the mall will be open for qualified candidates.

Those wanting to participate in the virtual hiring event, click here and select Treasure Coast Square for retailer applications.

Individuals who would like to apply in person should come to the mall Saturday, May 22, from 12 pm. to 4 p.m.

Several retailers will have tables outside their stores.

Below is a list of the participant retailers.

Cohen's Fashion Optical

Port Barna Restaurant

Sbarro

JCPenney

Old Navy

Perfumania

Silver and Gold Connection

Rue 21

Bath and Body Works

Macy's

Kay Jewelers

Rainbow Clothing

GameStop

Francescass

Pandora

