Stuart hosting job fair April 15

STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart is partnering with local groups to hold a job fair on April 15.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stuart Public Safety Complex located at 830 Southeast M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida

Job seekers will have a chance to meet with prospective employers in person and learn about careers in hospitality, health care, skilled trades, manufacturing, education, marine industries, local government and retail.

The city said some of Martin County's largest employers are participating including Cleveland Clinic and the Martin County School District.

Veterans will receive early entry to the event at 3:30 p.m.

All participants must adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines during the event.

Click here or call 866-4U2-HIRE (482-4473) to learn more and register for the event.