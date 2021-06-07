Summer Meals Program available on the Treasure Coast for school children in need

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank announced Monday it is sending its "Market Fresh on the Move" food truck to several Treasure Coast locations with meals for children in need.

The Summer Meals Program was created to ensure that children in low-income areas could continue to receive nutritious meals during long school vacations when they do not have access to school lunch or breakfast.

The program targets school-aged children under the age of 18. The meals are distributed to partnering organizations that are dedicated to helping children who are struggling with hunger.

Parents will be able to pick up a week's worth of meals for their children.

To find a meal distribution site, click here.