St Lucie Public Schools will require staff members to wear masks indoors until further notice

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Teachers and school staff members in St. Lucie County will now be required to wear masks indoors and on buses.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Wayne Gent sent an email to staff members informing them of the new policy.

This, after school board members passed a requirement for students to wear masks with an option to opt-out on Tuesday night.

"I think it's just an extra precaution to be safe and you know keep it safe for us and keep it safe for the kids," said Alexandra Beaumier, a 4th-grade teacher at Lakewood Park Elementary. "They're trying to keep us safe so if we wear masks, great."

Others like Chris Esposito, a parent, said teachers should have the choice to opt-out like students.

"I think it's very unfair for the teachers because if they've been vaccinated they've done everything they're told to do," he said.

On the first day of school, thirty students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district's dashboard.

Superintendent Gent said in his email that approximately 500 students and ninety staff members were quarantined.

"This is still America, still freedom of choice, and if you've done everything you're supposed to do I think it should be your discretion," said Esposito.

What remains unclear is whether teachers will be able to provide any exemptions to the new mask rule and what type of masks will be required.

In last year's policy (Chapter 2.91), face shields were not acceptable forms of masks.

"I think a lot of us were wearing masks already so I don't think it's going to change much," said Beaumier.

Both the superintendent and the school board chair were unavailable for comment Wednesday.

