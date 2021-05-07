St Lucie, Palm Beach counties charter schools will offer virtual learning next fall

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — Charter schools, under the direction of Charter Schools USA, will offer a virtual option to students this fall.

The organization operates several schools in St Lucie and Palm Beach counties.

Educators said Thursday night at Tradition Prep in Port St Lucie that it’s about flexibility for families.

“We actually did that set up during COVID and we're going to keep that going post-COVID,” said Charter Schools USA CEO Jon Hage.

“It’s pretty exciting to be one first students to attend a brand-new school,” said Isabella Derbani, a student entering 10th grade.

Right now, no decision on requiring masks has been made.

Hage said the pandemic learning model is now here to stay.

“Before COVID is sort of the old normal,” said Hage. “Post covid is the new normal. The new normal can be better than it was before.”

Maritza Lucas, whose son is transferring from a private school, agreed.

“The virtual option is very important as well as the interaction with the other students and teachers in person,” said Lucas.

