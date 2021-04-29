Watch

School District of Palm Beach County officials answering questions about summer school

The district is hosting a Q&A Thursday at 5 p.m.
Fla. education commissioner reveals schools districts have $500 million in unspent CARES Act dollars
Posted at 4:21 PM, Apr 29, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is answering the public's questions about its summer school plans.

Deputy Superintendent Keith Oswald and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Glenda Sheffield will participate in the conversation about the Student Academic Support Plan and summer school.

The summer school program will focus on students falling behind because of COVID-19 and the so-called "COVID slide."

The district is investing an additional $10 million to the programs, on top of the $6 million already allocated each year.

Summer school will start a week after the school year ends, and run from June 28-July 22, face to face.

For more information about the district's summer school plans, click here.

