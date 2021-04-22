School District of Palm Beach County board members get earful on face masks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Lined up on Forest Hill Boulevard are parents looking to send their message with signs.

"I'm tired of people believing a lie that masks help you," one woman said.

From outside to inside the board meeting some parents voiced their displeasure with the School District of Palm Beach County requiring students to wear masks unless eating or drinking.

Todd Wilson

"Why are we doing this to our children, why? Give them back their childhood," a concerned parent said.

An issue also bringing out those in support of continuing the mask rules into the 2021/2022 school year.

"I think we should keep masks in school," one parent said.

While dozens of people made their opinions heard, a decision has not been reached.

A district representative told WPTV board members are not discussing the issue since they have nearly four months before the new school year begins.

