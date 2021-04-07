Scholarships available for young Palm Beach County women graduating high school

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Young women graduating from a Palm Beach County high school, who choose to continue their college education at Florida Atlantic University or Palm Beach State College this fall, are eligible for $1,500 scholarships.

The Alliance of Women Executives, or AWE, is offering 20 scholarships to young women who meet certain requirements.

Vicki Tate, the founder, and president of Alliance of Women Executives said it’s important to help young women who are choosing to further their education in our own community.

“When we were putting it together, said Tate, we thought of all the young women who stay local for so many reasons. They stayed local for financial reasons, some have had children early and have tremendous family responsibilities," said Tate. "Some simply want to stay close to home. So we thought we are all local, let’s take care of our community first.”

Since being formed in 2016, AWE has awarded 36 scholarships. The deadline to apply for the 2021 scholarship is April 11 at midnight.

Along with an application, a short essay, first page of current high school transcript, letter of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor, and acceptance letter from FAU or PBSC, must be submitted.

All scholarship information can be found here.

