Proposed FAU student housing dies by one vote

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Molly Roman said she lives in a quiet neighborhood with longtime neighbors near Florida Atlantic University's campus.

"She was here for 42 years, two doors down 42, forever," she said

She said as time has gone more and more housing has been developed for college students in her community.

"I don't know what to say. I've read about it. There's extra traffic coming off Yamato down 5th, 6th Avenue and that's been an issue. My thought is what is this going to mean," she said.

What's proposed is a 182-nit multi-family residential apartment complex that would be known as the "Liv on 5th", on approximately 12 acres in the 2500 and 2600 blocks of Northwest 5th Avenue.

Those opposing the project said the project would not fit in with the surrounding neighborhoods.

Because approval requires a land-use change, the developer needs four votes and not the typical three.

"The necessary four votes, yes, votes didn't materialize only three folks voted yes. So the student housing development at Liv on 5th will not be built," Boca City Councilmember Andy Thomson said.

Thomson said the council now must have a bigger discussion about what off-campus housing will look like in Boca Raton.

