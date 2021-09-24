Parents push for school zone to be installed in front of Treasure Coast Classical Academy in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — Some parents in Martin County are pushing for a school zone with reduced speed limits to be implemented in front of Treasure Coast Classical Academy.

A petition started just 24 hours ago now has over 200 signatures.

"Our school has been trying to get this done for two years now and yesterday we all know what happened in St. Lucie County," said Chris Pollak, a 4th-grade parent. "We almost had the same thing happen to a scholar of ours."

Right now, the speed limit during dismissal hours at the school is 45 mph, more than double that of a normal school zone.

"From what I've been finding out, it's all in the hands of traffic and engineering which has declined this request a few times from what I hear over the last few years," said Pollak.

In a statement, Martin County officials said school zones are not applied in a blanket manner and are generally established on roads where the entrance to a school is not controlled by a traffic signal.

Some parents the policy doesn't take into consideration drivers who fail to drive carefully.

"Just the other day we had a car early in the morning at 7:30 run a red light and almost hit a kid," said Sheena Magallanes, another parent. "He was devastated!"

Within an hour-and-a-half of school release on Friday, a three-car pileup within 100 yards of school was caused by a distracted driver who was speeding, according to Martin County deputies.

"I absolutely believe there needs to be a school zone," said Magallanes. "Just slow down. It's a busy road."

Martin County officials said engineers will begin to conduct studies to see if a school zone along Cove Rd. in front of TCCA is justified.

"As parents, the safety comes first for our kids," said Pollak. "Any parent is going to say that. And it's time."

