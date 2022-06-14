Palm Beach schools seek applicants with more openings than ever

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District will host a Grand Hiring Event Tuesday to fill a variety of open positions.

Human Resources partner Cathy Reynolds said the district has more than 100 teacher openings and dozens more in non-instructional jobs.

"Palm Beach County has never experienced this many openings, but neither has any other school district," Reynolds said. "These are different times."

Open positions include teachers, bus drivers, custodians, food services and more. Reynolds says many of the positions are still open from last year, which is why the district is offering several incentives, including pay raises.

"I think our biggest, the main factor other than all the COVID issues is that the number of students going into educational programs at colleges is shrinking," said Reynolds.

According to Reynolds, they've never raised salaries as much as they have this year.

"At the end of the day, there's nothing like the feeling you get being a teacher, the difference you make it all the kids' lives, and it is the best job you'll ever have," said Reynolds. "It's the hardest job you'll ever have, but it's also the best job you'll ever have."

Registration closes at 8 a.m. and interviews starts at 9 a.m..

Reynolds says applicants can submit their application after the deadline, and they will contact them after the hiring event if they believe the candidate is a good fit.

Registration can be found here.