Watch

Rebound

Actions

Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke becomes substitute teacher

School District of Palm Beach County facing hundreds of teacher vacancies
items.[0].image.alt
School District of Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke teaches students at Forest Hill Elementary School near West Palm Beach during the 2021/22 academic year.
Palm Beach County Superintendent Mike Burke teaches students at Forest Hill Elementary School near West Palm Beach during the 2021_22 academic year.jpg
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 15:53:27-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County's superintendent is pitching in as a substitute teacher to help the tenth-largest school district in America overcome its staffing shortages.

Superintendent Mike Burke recently subbed at Forest Hill Elementary School near West Palm Beach, teaching students some important math lessons.

Burke — who has a background in finance — told WPTV last week there are more than 300 teacher vacancies in the School District of Palm Beach County and substitute teachers are hard to come by because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of those teacher shortages, the school district's leadership team and non-instructional staff members are pitching in as substitute teachers.

Burke told WPTV he'll likely help out in classrooms about one day a month.

"We want to show that we are committed to this. And if I'm going to ask other people to do it, I need to pitch in as much as I can," Burke said.

If you're interested in becoming a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County public schools, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Florida Resources and Information

We're Open South Florida COVID-19 Vaccine Information Tax Tips: Your Questions Answered Florida's Reemployment Assistance Program Reemployment Assistance Claim Workflow CareerSource Palm Beach County CareerSource Research Coast