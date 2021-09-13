School District of Palm Beach County in desperate need of substitute teachers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Our local schools are in desperate need of substitute teachers. With surging COVID-19 cases and quarantines on top of regular absences, schools don't have enough subs to cover all of the teachers who are out.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: State Of Education

After retiring from a long career in education, Alison Donlon said there was no doubt her next chapter would bring her back to the classroom as a substitute teacher.

"When the kids see you even one day, they say, are you coming back? When are you coming back? Can you be my teacher?" Donlon said. "They are just so wonderful. Kids are great and they really appreciate it."

Donlon found her second home at Lake Park Elementary School, right now filling in for the media specialist who is on maternity leave.

"The kids really need us and you are an extension of the teacher. You carry on the teacher's instruction program, the standards and expectations," Donlon said. "It's a flexible job. You can choose what days you want to work, what schools you want to work in."

"Substitutes are part of the backbone of the school," said Lake Park Elementary School Principal Philip Preddy.

Preddy said they need more substitutes like Donlon as schools try to balance extra holes to fill from COVID-19, on top of regular teacher absences.

"I will be on the phone in the car in the morning making some deals if we do not have substitutes to cover, trying to get other teachers to help me to fill the void or other staff members on campus," Preddy said. "They not only go in there and are the adult in the room, but are also keeping that high quality instruction going."

"Our schools are in dire need," said Gail Williams, who's in charge of finding substitute teachers in the School District of Palm Beach County.

Williams said that of the school district's pool of 3,000 potential substitute teachers, only about 1,100 are willing to work right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We surveyed all of our substitute teachers and the ones that did respond and weren’t coming back, it was because of concern of the pandemic," Williams said. "Due to COVID and the fear and not knowing."

To help the situation, the Palm Beach County School Board recently approved a pay raise for substitutes. It's an extra dollar an hour for most teachers and $3 an hour for those filling in at high-needs schools.

"I think that's helping to boost the morale and make people be more willing to go out and be a substitute teacher. So it's helped tremendously," Williams said.

Donlon said the COVID atmosphere doesn't phase her.

"I'm not scared. I'm never worried," Donlon said. "We're all masking, we're keeping distance. The students are far apart and really, no, I'm never worried about that."

Donlon added she's more focused on the difference she knows she can make in these children's lives.

"You are really helping the kids and that's what its all about. They really need us," Donlon said.

The School District of Palm Beach County has about 100 subs going through the hiring process now, but they need more.

To learn about the qualifications of being a substitute teacher, along with the application process, click here.

To see a list of the high-needs, high-paying schools in Palm Beach County, click here.