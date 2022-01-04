Palm Beach County students return to class Wednesday as COVID-19 cases surge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Students will return to the classroom on Wednesday in Palm Beach County, but will all schools be adequately staffed?

Mandated to wear masks again, teachers and staff at Palm Beach County public schools returned to work Tuesday ahead of students.

High school teacher Donald Persson said it was difficult to gauge on a planning day who is back at work.

What teachers are talking about is the point of masks if students aren't required to wear them.

"It does kind of bring up questions as to why one group as opposed to another group is not doing it. It’s just, that’s kind of the craziness I see," Persson said.

The School District of Palm Beach County said that under Florida law, the decision for students to wear a mask is up to parents or guardians.

The president of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association confirmed there was a morning call among principals and the district but could not say if it was related to staffing concerns.